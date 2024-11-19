Commissioner accused of sleeping with married woman in uncompleted building cleared

The Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, who was accused of sleeping with a married woman, Tasleem Baba Nabegu, in an uncompleted building in Kano, Kano State, has been cleared of the allegation.

The Upper Shari’a Court in Kano, presided over by Ibrahim Sarki Yola, cleared Sankara of the allegation of illicit affairs with Nabegu.

The case was filed by Nabegu’s husband, Nasiru Buba, while the Kano State Hisbah Commission arrested Sankara in the suspended commissioner’s uncompleted building in Kano.

The Jigawa State Government suspended Sankara over the allegation.

Yola, who cleared Sankara, said there was the need for thorough investigations by bodies such as Hisbah before making arrests and allegations.

He said allegations against prominent individuals must be handled with care to avoid unnecessary tarnishing of reputations.

He said: “Following the investigation by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, the report shows there is no evidence to prove that there was any illicit affair between Auwal Danladi Sankara and Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

Also Read:

“Since the complainant and his lawyers are not present to challenge the submission by the police, I have no choice but to strike out the case.”

Sankara’s lawyer, Sadam Suleiman, expressed satisfaction with the judgment.

Suleiman, who said his client might consider suing the Baba, said: “We have always maintained that our client is innocent.

“The court has affirmed this by clearing his name based on the police investigation.

“We will discuss with our client to explore the possibility of filing a case against Nasiru Buba, as he has defamed his name.”

Post Views: 4