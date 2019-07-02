The National Commission for Colleges of Education has warned Nigerians against illegal institutions running Nigeria Certificate in Education programmes across the Country.

Ameh Isaac, Public Relations Officer, NCCE, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Isaac said the commission recently published 176 approved awarding institutions in Nigeria which consist of 21 Federal Colleges of Education, 49 State Colleges of Education.

Others are 83 private owned colleges, a National Teachers Institute, 12 other Institutions offering NCE and 9 Polytechnics offering NCE programmes.

He added that the commission would keep publishing the list so that Nigerian would know legal institutions to send their children across the country.

Isaac added that NCCE also published 23 illegal Colleges of Education, adding that the publication is not sending them out of the market but to make them do the right things.

He said: “We made the window open for those who think they have the facilities, capabilities and the resources to run the Colleges of the Education.

“Out of the 23, two responded and they have been following the process and since they have started the processing to get approval, we can no longer list them among the illegal ones.

“As at today, we have illegal Colleges of Education in our list, these illegal and legal Colleges of Education lists are in our website for Nigerians: www.ncceonline.edu.ng and www.ncceonline.edu.ng.”

He explained that any institution that open processing with the commission would be given documentation guidelines.

He said: “If you follow the processing of the guideline and you steadily allow us to follow up the presiding of your development for the next step, you will not have any issue.

“The resource teams will visit your college and examine infrastructures around, academic setup and environment; whether its suitable for learning and teaching, catchment areas that will prepare quality teaching.

“When all these are in order, the resource team will come with report which is subject to review by management of the commission chaired by the Executive Secretary.

“Once that is done and you are found eligible and you will be given provisional approval and be listed as one of the proposed College of Education and begin to put modality in place.”

According to him, you will be given opportunity to admit Pre-NCE and some few other programme in teaching subject.

He said: “After one year, the resource team will visit the college again to assess compliance like human resources level, facility, and infrastructures and obey civil service rules.

“If we do not follow all these it will drain the quality and standard of Education in this country. So, we monitor them from time to time in order to be sure the rules and regulations are adhered to.”

Isaac said that the objective of blacklisting illegal institutions is to make Nigerian know that “anyone attending such institution will not get any good education, they would not be certificated and no employment”.

According to him, the illegal Colleges of Education are Salvation COE, Ikirun, Osun state, Unity COE Olofu and Omala COE, Abejukolo in Kogi state.

He added: “Benue state has five: Middle Belt COE, Obagbaji, COE, Ayilamo, Lobethas COE, Daudu, Divine COE, Tse-Agberagba, Odeh Memorial COE, Onyegede.

“Nasarawa State has five: Princess COE, Dudu, Agyaragu COE, Lafia, Jibwis COE, Lafia, Annur COE, Doma, ECWA COE, Doma.

“One in Katsina state, Daurawa Community Institute of Islamic Studies, Daura and one in Gombe State: Mus’ab Ibn Umar COE, Bajoga.

“Bauchi State has College of Shari’a and Arabic Studies, Dutse Tanshi, Garba Ibrahim Institute of Education, Alkaleri, College of Arabic and Islamic studies, Toro, ECWA COE, Bayara while Delta State has Nehemiah COE, Oku-Okoro-Warri.”

He said henceforth anyone dealing with any institution not on NCCE list or following the guidelines is doing so at his/her own risk.