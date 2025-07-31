Commission shuts down piracy site

The Nigerian Copyright Commission, in collaboration with the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), has secured the suspension of MovieBox.ng, a website notorious for streaming pirated movies, music, and live sports.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, Ijeoma Egbunike, Director of Public Affairs, announced that NCC Director-General Dr John Asein confirmed the suspension took effect on July 20, 2025.

He said the action followed the commission’s renewed campaign against online piracy and had been widely welcomed by copyright holders in the film, music, and broadcast industries.

Asein described the site’s operations as part of a coordinated attempt to sustain piracy using clone and fallback domains.

“They use multiple mirror domains to access and promote pirated content, with domain histories linked to known piracy operations,” he said.

He commended NiRA for its swift response and urged other internet stakeholders, including service providers and intermediaries, to respond promptly to take down requests as required by the Copyright Act, 2022.

He added that the NCC was actively working to disable other mirror sites associated with MovieBox.ng.

The commission also warned the public to avoid illegal streaming platforms, which not only violated copyright but also posed risks such as malware, identity theft, and financial scams.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspension is part of NCC’s broader “Stand Together Against Online Piracy (STOP)” campaign launched earlier this year.

