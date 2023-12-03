Commission seeks support, facilities for people with disabilities 

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCWD) has called for more support and provision of adequate facilities for people with disabilities in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Lalu made the call on Saturday at a para soccer novelty match.

The match was played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja, to mark the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Lalu who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Mohammed Haruna, stressed the need to stop discrimination against people with disability.

Haruna, who is also the President, Nigeria National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) said that the Commission was collaborating with relevant stakeholders to create awareness on the rights of people with disability.

“The NWCD has been doing a lot to sensitise the public on the rights of people with disability and the discrimination against persons with disability (prohibition) Act,” he said.

The Act criminalises the act of discrimination against a person with disabilities.

The offence is liable upon conviction to six months imprisonment or a fine of N100, 000 or both.

Earlier, the National President, Nigeria Association of the Blind, Stanley Onyebuchi, stressed the need for more employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

He described sports as a veritable tool for engaging, empowering and uniting people with disability.

In the end, Abuja Team A defeated Abuja Team B 2-1 in the highly entertaining para soccer match played at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to deserving athletes and officials.