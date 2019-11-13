The commission of inquiry on missing persons in Kano state, has solicited for support from members of the public to enable it discharge its duties effectively.

The commission’s chairman, retired Justice Wada Umar-Rano made the plea while speaking shortly after some parents testified before the commission on Wednesday in Kano.

He said there was need for the public to understand that the commission was not given mandate to try anybody but to find out immediate and remote causes of missing children and recommend to government possible ways of curbing the ugly trend.

“Instead of the people to continue to insinuate on social media, it is good for them to come and present their memos or give oral evidence.

“We want to use this opportunity to disabuse the minds of people who think that we are trying people here. We are not trying anybody, ours is to find out the facts as in our terms of reference, so this is what we want people to understand,” he said.

He said the commission was also ready to take written and oral evidence as well as receive written memorandum from anybody wishing to present same.

According to the chairman, the commission would also conduct an inquiry into cases of missing persons in the state from 2010 to date as well as to obtain all evidence, written or oral, and to examine such persons as witnesses.

“The commission was also mandated to find out both immediate and remote causes of missing persons and to prepare and submit written report including findings and recommendations to the state government,” he said.

NAN reports that two parents whose children were missing in Hotoro quarters testified before the commission where they expressed concern over incessant cases of missing children in the area.