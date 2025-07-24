Commission demotes school principal, one other for gross misconduct

The Bauchi State Teachers Service Commission has demoted Malam Musa Ahmed, the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Kirfi, and Malam Adamu Shehu, a Senior Master, over gross misconduct.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen by Malam Dahiru Adamu, the Information officer of the Teaching Service Commission on Thursday.

According to Adamu, the demotion was approved by the commission after thorough investigation.

He explained that the two were found culpable for conniving and selling off some properties of the school without authorisation from the state Ministry of Education.

He said: “They sold 32 scrapped students beds, nine jumbo aluminium pots and roofing zinc.

“The overseeing Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Garba Bashe, had reported that a four-member committee investigated the matter and found the two officers guilty of the allegations.

“The commission has therefore approved the demotion of the two officers by one grade and they will be posted to different schools to teach.”

The Information Officer also said that the two officers would refund N597,000, the value of the sold items.

Adamu also said that the committee recommended that the principal should pay N72,000 to settle the allowances of casual workers of the school he owed.

He expressed the commission’s commitment to collaborating with security agencies to recover the items or refund.

