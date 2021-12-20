Commission begins prosecution of federal character violators

The Federal Character Commission (FCC), has said that it has commenced the prosecution of heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies who violated the federal character principle in their employment.

The Chairman of the commission, Dr Muheedah Dankaka, made this known during a seminar organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), on Monday in Abuja.

Dankaka who was represented by her Special Adviser, Operations, David Fakeye, said that the commission had also adopted other measures to ensure balanced development and employment in the country.

The seminar was on ‘Integrating Strategic Partnership with Critical Stakeholders and Advocacy on Balance

Development and Employment in Nigeria’.

She said that the commission had developed a formula which would be forwarded to the National Assembly for approval, to ensure equity in employment and development.

The chairman said that the document, if approved, would guide the distribution of all cadres of posts in the civil and public services at federal, States and local governments, as well as the Armed Forces, other security agencies, corporate bodies and MDAs.

Dankaka explained that the formula also captured ways to ensure equity in the distribution of socio-economic services, amenities and infrastructure in the country.

The chairman assured that the commission would pursue its mandate diligently to close infrastructure and employment gaps, “such that no part of the country feels neglected, deprived or marginalized”.

She explained that the FCC was not a recruiting agency of government, but only checks and monitor adherence to due process when any government agency was recruiting.

“It is for redressing the problems of imbalance and reducing the fear of relative deprivation and marginalization in the Nigerian system”, the FCC chairman said.

She disclosed that the commission was in strategic partnership with critical stakeholders which included Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to enhance

interconnectedness of prosperity of business, society and environment.

“All societal sectors are key sectors and they require an unprecedented level of cooperation and collaboration for the achievement of the set goals.

“The best partnerships work towards a goal that no party could accomplish independently.

“All stakeholders demonstrate unique key competencies that other partners can build on to achieve bigger and bolder results.

“Effective stakeholders engagement allows people to be involved in the decision that affect them and has positive outcomes for governance, transparency and accountability.

“Decisions are more likely to be sustainable where stakeholders are engaged in decision-making”, she said.

Dankaka added that the best way to grow any organisation was to increase expertise, decrease cost and enhance research and development to boost services.

Earlier, the Director General of BPSR, Dasuki Arabi said the topic of the seminar was apt, in view of the dynamism of Nigeria as a nation and the crucial role Strategic Partnership and Balance Development play in employment and recruitment process.

According to him, in order to attain rapid economic development, Strategic Partnerships Initiative (SPI) and Balanced Regional Development are important prerequisites.

He explained that the overall progress of the entire economy depends on the balanced development of all regions of the country.

Arabi said SPI provides a way for federating units to coordinate their efforts, reduce administrative burden and pool resources in support of Federal Government process.

“Balanced Regional Development is very much important for promoting and securing large employment opportunities in a developing country like Nigeria”, he added.

The director general said that the Bureau’s vision was to have a very functional, effective and efficient socio-economic system in the country.

Arabi said this would help in achieving sustainable national consciouness to which all citizens can subscribe with conviction.

He said that the FCC was invited for the seminar to educate Nigerian on challenges faced in carrying out its mandate and how they solved them.