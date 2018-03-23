Commission approves dismissal of ASP, promotes DCP

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of an Assistant Superintendent of Police for serious misconduct and compulsory retirement of another ASP.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Ani stated that the commission also vacated a pending disciplinary matter against DCP Godwin Nwobodo and promoted him to the rank of Commissioner of Police with effect from January 30, 2013.

He said the approvals were some of the high points of the commission’s 26th plenary meeting held from February 27 to March 1 in Abuja.

The decisions on pending disciplinary matters, appeals and petitions, were conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation, the spokesman noted.

He added that the PSC also vacated the dismissal of five officers and reinstated them into the service.

He stated that one DSP and two ASPs were reinstated and promoted to the next rank following their discharge and acquittal by court.

He noted that “other decisions taken by the commission include the reduction in rank of two DSPs and one ASP, severe reprimand for one SP, one DSP and two ASPs, while two CSPs and three SPs were punished.

Ani added: “The commission exonerated one ACP and approved a letter of advice for another ACP.”