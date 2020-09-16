RelatedPosts No Content Available

Some commercial motorists have kicked against the decision of the Kaduna State Government to close down all major motor parks in Kaduna.

The commercial motorists, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, described the eviction notice by the government as oppressive, as it will impact negatively on their means of livelihood.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency (KASUPDA) had issued a one week notice to the nine major parks in the state capital to move to Rigachikun, on the outskirts of Kaduna, along Kaduna-Zaria road.

The drivers lamented that the government directive did not take into consideration the hardships passengers would be subjected to, and the negative effects on inter-state transportation.

Francis Gambo, a commercial driver, who operates from Television garage, said the closure of the motor parks would make their operation extremely difficult.

“An immediate workable alternative should have been provided for us operating in the Southern part of the city rather than asking everyone to move to Rigachikun.

“You can imagine the distance of travelling all the way to Rigachikun from Sabo before another journey, say Kafanchan.

“The decision is not in the best interest of some of us that have no business travelling to Zaria axis,” he lamented.

Also, Jacob Edeh, a commercial driver at Television garage, explained that most of his customers, especially those travelling to southern parts of the country, reside mostly around Sabo and Television areas, as such, the development would only make it stressful for travellers.

“Not everyone has the means to pay extra expenses to Rigachikun or any other location before they embark on their journey.

“Some of them would be faced with the trouble of carrying their goods all the way to a distant motor park,” he said.

On his part, Salami Mohammad of Central Market Park, told NAN that drivers would incur additional fuel expenses if forced to operate from Rigachikun.

He also expressed fear that the area designated for the park may be overcrowded and constitute health danger to drivers and travellers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the sake of orderliness and security, it wouldn’t be a good idea to have a centralised motor park in a big city like Kaduna.

“In my opinion, government should have a rethink over the decision so as to make life easier for everyone,” he said.

Aminu Bature, Secretary, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Kaduna State branch, said the union is dialoging with the government and is hopeful they will come to terms.

However, Nuhu Garba, Public Relations Officer of KASUPDA, said the eviction notice was to enable the plans to upgrade and modernise the motor parks, as part of the state government urban renewal projects.

He said the eviction notice was not intended to cause any hardship for passengers and commercial drivers, but to ensure that better services are provided.

“We are providing them with temporary locations within the metropolis for them to operate pending the end of the project,” Garba said.