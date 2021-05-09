Crisis erupted on Sunday in Karu, one of the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja when some commercial motorcyclists clashed with security operatives.

Our correspondent learnt that trouble started when the protesting motorcyclists blocked the Nyanya-Karshi Road, leaving motorists stranded.

The reason for their protest was not known as of the time of filing this report.

The protesters were said to have burnt used tyres on the main road.

They were also said to be attacking security agents drafted to the scene with stones.

The development caused panic among residents and passersby who ran to safety.

Churches located in the area were said to have locked their members inside the premises to avoid falling victims to the crisis.

Those most affected by the crisis are people living around Karu, Nyanya, Jikwoyi, Kurudu, Orozo and Karshi among other settlements in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Recall that there has been tension in Abuja throughout the week following reports of alleged imminent attacks on some government facilities and VIP locations in Abuja.

Details later…