Commercial motorcyclist macheted to death in Bayelsa

The Executive Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area and the Peoples Democratic Party flag-bearer for Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Ebinyo Marvin Turner, has condemned the killing of Goodnews Okrinya, from Emeyal 2 Community, a motorcyclist, better known as Okada rider, on Sunday.

Popularly known as J-Martins, the rider was found lifeless on Monday morning at Bakery axis in Imiringi Community.

Okrinya was said to have been macheted to death and his motorcycle stolen along the Imiringi/Emeyal Road of Ogbia Local Government Area.

Chief Turner in a statement he personally signed on Monday, described the killing as senseless, barbaric, unacceptable and unbecoming of the area, calling on security agents to rise up to the ugly trend.

He assured that those behind the dastardly act will be unmasked and made to face the wrath of the law, declaring that Ogbia will and cannot be a den of criminals.

The Peoples Democratic Party flag-bearer for Ogbia Federal Constituency, therefore, expressed his condolences and that of the local government to the immediate family of the deceased.

He further called for calm among locals, urging them to go about their normal daily businesses, informing that the council was on top of the matter to curtail any repeat of such act in the area.