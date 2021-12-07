Commercial motorcyclist in court over alleged dangerous driving

A 22-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Yusuf Abdullahi, on Tuesday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court over alleged dangerous driving and causing leg fracture to a 60-year-old man.

Abdullahi, whose address is unknown, was arraigned on a one-count charge of dangerous driving.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olufemi Omilana, told the court that Abdullahi, on Nov. 12, at about 8:00 am., rode his motorcycle carelessly, with no regards for all circumstances.

Omilana said Abdullahi knocked down George Silvester, 60, thus causing him a fractured leg.

He said that the incident occurred at First Bank area, Eleiyele road, Ibadan.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 18, Cap 142, Vol. V of Road Traffic Act, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Defence Counsel, Surajo Alli, prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Munirat Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 18, for hearing.