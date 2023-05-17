Commercial motorcyclist docked for cheating

A commercial motorcyclist Amos Ishaya, has been arraigned in an Upper Customary Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for cheating.

The Police charged Ishaya, a resident of Attas, Kafanchan, with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating, contrary to sections 296 and 307 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Esther Bishen, told the court that one Augustine Vincent, the complainant, reported the matter at the Kafanchan Divisional Police Station on May 11.

Bishen said the complainant entrusted the defendant with his motorcycle for commercial use and reached an agreement that he would be remitting N5,000 weekly.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant defaulted for 19 weeks, which amounted to N95,000.

She added that the complainant also entrusted Ishaya with a new tire, valued at N11,500, which he converted to personal use.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for an adjournment for summary trial of the defendant.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, George Gwani, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N30,000 and a surety in like sum.

Gwani adjourned the matter until June 15, for Ishaya to be tried summarily.