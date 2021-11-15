Commence reengineering of your business now, by Ola Emmanuel

The Mondragon Corporation is one of the top ranking business enterprises in Europe. Operated with a good business model, the private sector business group (based in Spain) has about 274 companies and organizations (including 15 tech centres and a university); with focus on four areas of economic activities: industries, finance, retail and knowledge businesses (2015 record).

If you check this business carefully, you will discover an entity that runs on cooperative model that was started by five individuals that has grown to become a global player. The last time I checked the ranking of cooperation-based enterprises in the world, the Mondragon Corporation occupies number 17 globally. This private sector business group’s economic activities are spread over five continents.

There will come a time when doing business will not absolutely be about what you know but who you know and their qualities, capacities and capabilities to facilitate values for your business. From all indications, methinks we are already in the time in Nigeria. As I mentioned last week, today’s business operators want to achieve more with lesser efforts. That is efficiency. The earlier you key into this new dispensation the better for you and the scarce resources at your disposal. No matter how experienced and knowledgeable you are, you will do better when you are in situations where you already have a foot in the door. Professionals call this ‘Backward Integration’, i.e. you have to get the answer (your market demands) and work it back to the formula (production scale).

Up to this day, Nigerian entrepreneurs love to play at the marginal realms (micro level). This is not altogether bad in a developed and effectively producing economy where unemployment rate of the entire population is an insignificant ratio. But in a situation where costs of production is increasing at an alarming rate, purchasing powers of the populace reducing drastically and government policies are very dramatic and ever dynamic, the biggest challenge Nigerian entrepreneurs is going to cope with is how to move their businesses from marginal realms to significant levels. Many businesses will need to transmute from ‘individualism’ to embracing effective ‘innovative collaborations’. A typical Nigerian entrepreneur doesn’t want any challenge to his or her business control. This is going to change: many who want to remain in business will come to the realisation that they need quality people to help sustain their businesses and organisations to be positioned on value chain (vertical integration).

In the same vein, the idea of solely claiming business ownership because of provision of money will no longer confer a sole right on an investor. The belief of some that money is everything; and who provides fund owns the business is not going to work again because quality management and sustainability of business is going to receive more value than money itself. In the new dispensation, a fund provider will enjoy his fund and earns returns on investment when he embraces cooperation and inter-cooperation approach to value creation. Therefore, cooperation and collaboration will be the surest strategy that makes business practice easier for all; and the key to success in today’s Nigeria because the environment is very harsh to trade and industry activities.

Besides the basic needs of a new start-up, there are some needs that are so strategic, which if not in place, today’s entrepreneur may find it difficult to attain his or her full potentials or struggle for a long time to blossom. Very few entrepreneurs have come to realize this because majority of the entrepreneurs are basket of emotions that are burning energies unduly as a result of inexperience or wrong business beliefs. I shall be discussing these needs next week by God’s grace.

Ola Emmanuel is a business planning and cooperative consultant