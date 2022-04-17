Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Crime

Commander tasks troops to end insurgency in North East

By No Comments1 Min Read
Twelve Soldiers U.S. Army Soldiers share tactics and training with a little over 200 Nigerian Army Soldiers from 26th Infantry Battalion in a remote military compound four hours north of the capital in Jaji. The seven- week training includes reacting to an IED, react to an ambush, securing an objective, operations planning, etc. The training's significance cannot be underestimated. These Nigerian Soldiers may eventually use these tactics when forward-deployed to fight against the violent terrorist organization, Boko Haram. Nigerian Advanced infantry training has significant implications outside of on-the-ground tactical maneuvers. This bilateral military-to-military training carries diplomatic weight showcasing the U.S.'s commitment to its African partners and Nigeria's commitment to countering violent extremist organizations.

Major General Koko Isoni, the newly-posted Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, has charged troops to redouble efforts to eliminate remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the region.

This was revealed by Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 OPHK.

In the statement on Saturday in Damaturu, Isoni reiterated commitment to build on the successes recorded by his predecessor in the ongoing operation against insurgency to restore lasting peace in the region.

He also expressed willingness to partner with critical stakeholders to end insurgency in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.

“A professional Nigerian Army is ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isoni took over from Brigadier General Adamu Nura, who was recently redeployed.

Share.

Related Posts