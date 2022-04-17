Commander tasks troops to end insurgency in North East

Major General Koko Isoni, the newly-posted Commander, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, has charged troops to redouble efforts to eliminate remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the region.

This was revealed by Lieutenant Kennedy Anyanwu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 OPHK.

In the statement on Saturday in Damaturu, Isoni reiterated commitment to build on the successes recorded by his predecessor in the ongoing operation against insurgency to restore lasting peace in the region.

He also expressed willingness to partner with critical stakeholders to end insurgency in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.

“A professional Nigerian Army is ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Isoni took over from Brigadier General Adamu Nura, who was recently redeployed.