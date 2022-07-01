Command confirms attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed an attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty within Agbani Road in Enugu metropolis.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, said that the incident took place at about 9:30am on Thursday.

Ndukwe said: “There was an attack on policemen on stop-and-search duty this morning, along Agbani Road, close to Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

“However, details of the incident are still sketchy.

“The Command’s Tactical/Operational Operatives have been mobilised and are on the trail of the miscreants.”

He, however, did not disclose the degree of casualties or whether any officer was killed by the armed hoodlums attack.