Nigerian comedian and actor, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni, recently took to social media to celebrate his mum’s birthday in grand style.

The Instagram skit maker engaged the services of a professional gift-and-surprise outfit to organise a mini carnival in her honour.

The actor-turned-activist gifted his mom a massive ‘money’ cake and hired a Yoruba panegyrist to also eulogise her virtues.

In a video clip posted online, the elderly woman was seen kneeling down with her hands on the floor in worship.

Subsequently, she was captured dancing in excitement as drummers treated her to beautiful tunes which left her in tears at a point.