Comelyhands market place holds in Ibadan

The third Comelyhands Market place held from October 1 to 3, 2021 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The market place, which major objective is to connect small businesses to consumers of their products, was inaugurated December 2020.

Since its inauguration, 45 businesses have participated at the fair.

The products on display included made in Nigeria clothes, fabrics, jewellery, food, health products, leather works and books.

The vendors/participants expressed gladness for the access to market.

Jedidiah clothings said: “I couldn’t have made as much sales sitting in my shop.”

Ayoka Signature, a company that makes customised bags and purses, said: “I was a bit reluctant to join because my business was small at that time.

“I paid for stand almost towards the last week.

“Then I fell ill and had to get a young girl to help at the stand.

“I just kept getting credit alert at home like rain…now I’m glued to Comelyhands marketplace o.

“I made more money than I anticipated and more so I got more customers who contacted me even after the exhibition.”

Ibadan Jewellery School said many prospective students have been “contacting us as a result of the exposure”.

The Comelyhands Market place sponsor, Tinuola Ayanniyi, said the need to solve the problem of access to market for small businesses, especially women-driven businesses, led to the inauguration of the market place.

“It will get bigger,” Ayanniyi said, revealing that the next edition coming up in December will accommodate up to 40 more businesses.

She expressed gratitude Taiwo Adelakun Photography, LG Consult and DAMSELng, part sponsors of the project.