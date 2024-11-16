Comedienne ‘Real Warri Pikin’ unveils hilarious series

Ace Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has released her much anticipated comic web series, titled: “Base On Street,” on her YouTube channel.

The multi-talented artiste hinted of the series on her X handle, expressing gratitude for fans’ support and encouraged them to watch it.

She wrote: “Your love and support mean the world to me.Keep streaming ‘Base on Street’ on REAL WARRI PIKIN YouTube Channel Only!”

The cast of Base on Street includes Anita Alaire Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), ⁠Ruth Dickson (Pretty Mamah), Nonso Adika-Afolabi, Oluwatosin (Bro Bouche), Akorede Ajayi (Korexx), and Alvin Odibo (Alvin of Lagos).

The new series, directed by David Cliq, follows the story of Anita and Bella, two women arriving in Lagos from Warri with high hopes, only to face unexpected challenges in the bustling city.

It captures the highs and lows of Lagos life through a comedic lens, portraying daily situations audiences can relate to.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Delta State-born Real Warri Pikin is a stand-up comedian, actor, social media host, and radio presenter.

Her step into stardom was in 2008 when she was a contestant in the Glo Rock ‘N’ Rule dance competition and won the first position.

She was thereafter named a Globacom Ambassador in 2009.

In 2011, she auditioned in “The Maltina Dance All Family competition” and finished as second overall best with her family.

She has also featured in several Nollyood films, including: Prophetess, Fate of Alakada, Aki and Pawpaw, Merry Men 2, and Lemonde.

In January 2021, she dropped her series: “School of Thought,” and released its music single: “School of Thought,” featuring ace singer Teni.

She has won several accolades, including the Humour Awards for Most Creative Comedy Show, Humor Awards for stand-up comedian of the Year, and African Choice Award Comedy Act of the Year, all in 2022.

