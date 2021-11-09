Comedienne Princess in tears as colleagues ignore her upcoming show

Comedienne Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, broke down in tears as she called out fellow comedians who have failed to support her forthcoming show.

Princess wept as she lamented her colleagues ignoring her when she went live on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

She accused some comedians and musical artists of not publicising the show.

The comedienne is set to host a show, tagged: “#Nothingbutthetruth,” at Muson Centre, Lagos November 14.

Princess said: “I made this video specifically for some people.

“So my show is five days away and I have been trying my best to publicise it and all that, but to my shock and greatest surprise, the people that I really really expected to help me post it, they did not even post it on their pages.

“So instead of calling each of them one after the other, I decided to do this video so that they would know the way I feel.

“People like TeeA, Gbenga Adeyinka, Alibaba, Julius, people that gave me mind that we are right behind you.

“They did not even post to tell people about my show.

“The people that are even on the bill, my son Jaywon, he did not post it.

“I don’t think I have seen it on Vector’s page.

“I called Josh2Funny, he said he posted it but I don’t know.

“I personally called Arole, he didn’t post it.

“No wahala, whether you post it or not, the show would come and go.

“I even forgot Buchi the comedian.

“Welldone!

“Nothing I will do that I will ask you to post, you will be forgetting or will tell me you didn’t see it.

“Since you moved to the Island and made new friends, you now act as if you don’t have a past.”

Breaking into tears, Princess said: “In times like this I miss Sultan.

“I am so stressed.”