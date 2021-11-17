Comedienne Princess discusses heartache, divorce #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, Nigerian comedienne, Oluwadamilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, shares with host and Co-founder of Joy Inc, Chude Jideonwo, and viewers intimate details about her marriage breakup, near-death experience and life lessons she has learnt over the years.

Princess got married in 2013 at the Federal Marriage Registry Ikoyi, Lagos and to celebrate, a lavish ceremony was held at Balmoral Events Centre, Oregun, Lagos.

Sadly, the marriage packed up within two weeks, and this left the comedienne shattered and dissatisfied with life.

Commenting on the short life of her marriage, the comedienne revealed that her wedding “was a mistake that should never have happened”.

She said: “I remember the day of the court wedding I said to my mum I don’t want to go ahead with this wedding.

“The person I am getting married to is not even talking to me.

“The guy can’t stand me.”

But alas, she confessed to letting herself be pressured and allowing the external voices of elders to cajole her into what she knew was a mistake.

The entertainer also shared with Chude that she got back with her husband in 2019 after his constant begging, and they tried to make it work.

This would fail, but not before she got pregnant and suffered an ectopic pregnancy, which would almost result in her death.

Sharing more details on her near-death experience and her firm belief that the night was going to be her last, Princess said: “I remember asking, begging him to rub my back and he said he’s not interested.

“I remember waking him up and begging him that I feel I am going to die any moment from now but I don’t want to die inside the house so he should please call the neighbours so they can take me to the hospital.

“When I was going into the theatre, I told him, ‘call your family members, tell them your wife is dead. I know you will be happy now.’”

Admitting regret at letting the shame and pain for her broken marriage leave her on the floor, she shared an important lesson: “When you fall down, you’ve to remember others are running for their lives too.

“They’ll step on you, even unknowingly.”

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/_whoJBbVuNg

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWTk8XLjDBY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

