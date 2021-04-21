RelatedPosts No Content Available

A popular Nigerian comedienne, Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu, fondly referred to as Ada Jesus, is dead. The comedienne died a day after celebrating her birthday. The young lady had been battling kidney disease that left her incapacitated before her death.

Her death was announced by one Harrison Gwamnishu, who had been taking care of the ailing comedienne.

Gwamnishu led a group of Nigerians that took the comedienne to the hospital for medical treatment.

In a post via his Instagram handle, the young man wrote, “Thank you, everyone. Rest in Power Mercy Nmesoma Nnadi @adajesuscomedy”. Moreso, the BBC Pidgin, via its official Instagram page, announced the death of Ada Jesus, as it reported that Gwamnishu confirmed her death this afternoon.

Before her death, the comedienne had made several allegations against several people, including veteran actress, Rita Edochie and Anambra-based prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumejeje.

She claimed that Anambra-based prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumejeje, connived with Rita Edochie to stage fake miracles. Ada Jesus further alleged that she helps Edochie get men to sleep with her.

Due to these allegations, Edochie and Odumejeje vowed never to forgive the skit maker for her utterances.

Making a U-turn, the veteran actress, Rita Edochie, stated that she has forgiven Ada Jesus ‘from her heart of heart.’ The actress then went on to warn those who criticise men of God. Moreso, Odumejeje also forgave the young lady. It was reported that the prophet also gifted her parents N1m for her treatment.

Ever since her death was announced, her fans have taken to several social media platforms to mourn. Thronging to her Instagram account, her fans took to the comment section of her last post to express their grief.

An Instagram user Paschalin5450 wrote, “At last, you defeated your pains. Rest in power dear. We understand all about your hustle though it didn’t end well for you but you are one of many talents.”

Another Instagram user Donqachi wrote in her comment section, “Rest peace gentle soul…it’s well.” While lavivzikaentertainment wrote, “I want to believe this isn’t true.”