Comedian Mr Macaroni causes stir after posting engagement photos online, fans ask questions

Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Macaroni, has caused a buzz on social media after he shared engagement photos.

Taking to his official Instagram and Twitter pages, the Nollywood actor posted a series of snaps of himself with his partner rocking matching traditional outfits.

Not stopping there, Macaroni took to his caption to note that the day is for engagement.

He wrote: “Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow .”

Macaroni and his partner in the photo rocked matching green and gold outfits and they were all smiles in the photos.

Mixed reactions from fans Mr Macaroni, being a comedian, had his post questioned by many of his fans who know not to always take him seriously. However, many others also congratulated the actor and his partner.

Read some of their reactions below: Tokemakinwa: “Mr Benefactor izzz this real?”

Longspoonkitchen: “This is mummy wa nah, Abi I’m not seeing well .”

Kingpexxie: “Awww!! Congratulations daddy ati mummy Motunde ❤️❤️ it’s Bn such a long time coming ❤️.”

Falzthebahdguy: “Eez deez playinggg?!?!?”

Ememisong: “Wow, congratulations❤️❤️❤️.” Interesting.