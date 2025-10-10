Comedian Julius Agwu loses mother

Nigeria’s ace comedian, Julius Agwu, professionally known as Julius d’genius Agwu, has lost his mother.
The comedian announced the passing of his mother, popularly called Mama Gee, in a post he made available on Thursday on his X (Twitter) handle.
Agwu wrote: “My dearest mother has gone to be with the Lord.
“Mama Gee, you will be dearly missed.
“Rest in peace.”