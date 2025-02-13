Comedian Bovi loses father

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma has announced the death of his father, Dr. Edward Ugboma.

Bovi broke the news on Thursday via his social media handles.

He wrote, “We, the Ugboma family, wish to announce the peaceful passing of our father, grandfather and uncle, Dr. Edward Sagini Ugboma (PhD) on this day, the 13th of February 2025.

“He is survived by his children; Judy, Edna, Bovi, Zino, Tano, Tome and Jiji, many grandchildren and loving relatives.

“We are grateful for all the calls and messages in this period of mourning and gratitude. Funeral rites will be announced soon.”

