Comedian AY welcomes child with wife 13 years after first child

Popular Nigerian comedian and movie producer, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, and his wife, Mabel, have welcomed a baby, 13 years after their first child.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday night, where he shared a video of his wife and their newborn baby.

While sharing the video, the comedian revealed how he waited for 13 years after his first child.

His caption reads: “Our prayers in the last 13 years has been answered.

“AYOMIDE thank you for making @realmabelmakun and I, Mummy and Daddy again.

“Thank you for making Michelle a BIG SISTER.

“Thanks to everyone who kept us in their prayers and never stopped feeding us with positive vibes.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” GOD’S TIME IS ALWAYS THE BEST.”

AY and Mabel got married in 2008.