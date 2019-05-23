Comedian Damilare Osundare, popularly known as Asiri, has called for an enabling environment for budding acts in the comedy sector to enable them horn their tools.

Asiri, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos, said in order to encourage upcoming comedians, he established Humorality, a comedy club.

According to him, the club provides “a platform devoid of pressure and time limitations for acts to hone their skills continuously.

“I realised that time is always a limiting factor for comedians in typical comedy shows.

“Some comedians are expected to crack jokes in less than five minutes because of the large number of performers back stage.

“This culture is killing comedians because some need story lines while others create scenarios which cannot always be achieved in five minutes.”

Asiri added that the comedy club does not just provide a platform for Lagosians to unwind but also helps them relax and network with other personalities.

NAN reports that Humorality club, with weekly gatherings, plays host to high ranking personalities and other established comedians who crack ethical and clean jokes.

Its last mega celebration edition had over 500 people in attendance making it the most attended comedy club in mainland Lagos.

Previous editions had performances by comedians including Woli Arole, Bash, Omobaba, Ex-BBNaija housemate, Deeone, and a host of others.

NAN.