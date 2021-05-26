One Instagram user, @theuniversemoving has responded after comedian and actor, Alibaba Akpobome, called her out and blocked her for reporting him to his wife.

The woman had earlier left a comment on Alibaba’s wife’s Instagram account.

The Instagram user had asked Alibaba’s wife, Mary Akpobome, if Alibaba will allow her joke and frolic with men on her page, as he flirts and frolics with women on his page.

She noted that whatever is good for the goose is good for the gander.

She wrote,

“Whatever is good for the goose…. Does Steve Harvey joke and openly flirting with women on his IG page? No way… Trust me… There are areas that should be off limits.”

Alibaba saw the woman’s comment and posted a screenshot on his Instagram page to blast her.

He shared photos he took with other women in the entertainment industry and pointed out that these are things artistes have to do but some people do not have the “maturity ” to understand that due to the “capacity of their exposure and education”.

He went on to call the woman a “fool” and asked what she hoped to achieve by going to report to his wife.

In her defence, the woman described Alibaba’s comment as “foolish.”

She also wrote that there’s a difference between taking professional photos with women and flirting with them.

She stated that Alibaba posted the professional photos he took with women “just to make him look like a saint in his half baked rebuttal.”

She accused him of flirting with women, “romantically holding them very closely”, and “calling them sugar mummy and sweet names”.

She said those are different from professional photos and that is where he should draw the line.

She went on to say that most married men in the entertainment industry who openly flirt with women will not take half of it from their wives.