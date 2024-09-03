Come out of hiding to report yourself, police reply wanted Briton

The Nigeria Police Force has called on the wanted British national, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey Drew Povey), to come out of his hiding and surrender to the police.

This was as the police refuted the claim by Wynne that no invitation was extended to him before declaring him wanted.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Monday declared Wynne wanted in Abuja.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, accused Wynne and others of plotting to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu with the organisation and funding of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Speaking in an exclusive interview he grated Channels Television hours after he was declared wanted with a bounty of N20 million on his head, Wynne said: “I am not aware that I am a fugitive.

Also Read:

“I am not aware that I am running away from the law.

“I have been visiting Nigeria for 25 years.

Responding to the claims of no invitation from the police, Adejobi, while addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, said Wynne was contacted many times and he refused to show up even after his workshop was invaded.

He said, “He (Wynne) has been contacted several times. He has been so faceless. We went to invade that bookshop. As he asked questions, he came out. If you have a genuine business, are you not going to ask the police what we went to do in his shop or his office?

“Up till now, he has not shown up. We have been able to trace his private school. We visited his school; has he shown up? We have interrogated staff and people working with him. Has he shown up? So where is he and why is he hiding and speaking from hiding that he has no case to answer?

“As I said, it is not a subject of debate or argument. We have done what we should as a responsible security institution.”

Adejobi insisted that some offences had been established against Wynne, adding that his accomplices had been arraigned in court.

The force spokesperson dared Wynne to come out of hiding and face the wrath of the law like his accomplices.

He said, “We have established an offence or offences against him, and we have even declared him wanted. His accomplices have been charged in court.

“Let him come out. At least those people worked for him. As a good leader, as a businessman, as a smart man who mobilised and organised sleeper cells to cause problems in Nigeria.

“He should have come out as a good leader. So let him prove to his followers that he is a good leader. Let him come and meet us.”

Adejobi said the Zoom interrogation suggested by Wynne would not be accepted by the police based on the gravity of the allegations preferred against him.

“We have questions to ask him. This is a guy who has been travelling out of Nigeria frequently. Why is it difficult for him to come down? Who is going to take a Zoom meeting for a suspect in this kind of offence? No.

“Let him come. I am still calling him again. Let him come. Suppose he’s a good man. If he is a genuine businessman in Nigeria, let Andrew Wynne report to the police so that he can come and clear some grey areas,” Adejobi said.

Post Views: 0