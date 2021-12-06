Combating cybercrime through AI for sustainable development, by Amina Mukhtar Na’abba

Crime has been a major subject of concern throughout human history. No society is free of crime, and cybercrime is the criminal activity that involves a computer, networked device, or a network to spread malware, illegal information, images, videos, or materials. Cybercrime is carried out by cybercriminals to generate profitable. Cybercrimes also include profit criminal activities like email, internet fraud, hacking of accounts, stealing credit cards or illegal online business, ransomware attacks, and so on. Cybercriminals often target an individual’s private information. Cybercrime is now a global phenomenon and has the potential to significantly influence our lives, society, and economy.

With the advances in information technology, various cyberspaces are used by criminals to enhance cybercrime.

Technology has been identified as a major instrument for crime control, especially in developed countries. The techniques and technologies adopted in the prevention and detection of crime have improved and changed greatly. Modern technology, including Artificial Intelligence, has become a vital tool in crime control worldwide.

The traditional and age-long systems and practices of preventing, detecting, and investigating crime have failed to withstand the existing trend of crime patterns. There is a shift to improved technology as an alternative to combating crime.

To alleviate this cybercrime and cyber threats, bank, the financial industry, social media official owners, and law enforcement agencies try to apply artificial intelligence. Numerous opportunities are provided by AI techniques, which help to identify fraud, various kinds of cybercrimes are prevented and identified by AI-based fraud detection systems.

Various law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are still relying on the traditional method of crime prevention and detection with little or no modification to the use of advanced technology. Given that whistle-blowers are doing a good job, Nigerians are helping in one way or the other, but this method is slow.

Law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are saddled with the responsibility of maintaining law and order and they’re also to protect, prevent and investigate criminal activities.

Na’abba, a Level 300 student, writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Skyline University, Nigeria.