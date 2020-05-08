Chelsea have reportedly failed with their bid to sign Borussia Dortmund youngster Nnamdi Collins.

While Frank Lampard has made a conscious effort to promote a number of academy graduates into the first-team picture, that has not stopped the Blues from scouting the globe for other prospects.

According to Bild, the Premier League giants have recently expressed an interest in Collins, who is starring in the youth ranks at the Westfalenstadion.

However, the 16-year-old has snubbed the chance to move to Stamford Bridge, instead wishing to continue his development in Germany.

The report suggested that Dortmund have assured that teenager that he will be provided with game time in the senior team at a later date.

Chelsea had allegedly been willing to pay at least €1 million (£870,000) for Collins.