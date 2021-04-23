The Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, is constructing a two-storey building for students union activities in reciprocity to the peaceful conduct of the union.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Waheed Azeez, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos that the initiative was to encourage the union to contribute more to the progress of the school.

Azeez said the union had been approaching issues with peace and understanding, adding that it had exhibited significant support for the school’s management.

He said: “We are doing everything within our reach to encourage the students union of this college; the building is for the union because of its activities.

“Our students union indeed deserve to have a centre for its events.”

He said the college was doing its best to inculcate leadership qualities in the students to prepare them for political positions after school.

“We are mindful of producing responsible graduates and need to encourage students, especially when their activities and programmes are in line with the good of our college,” Azeez said.

NAN.