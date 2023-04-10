Collection of journalists, writers to launch book on Osinbajo

Twenty-five prominent journalists and writers from across the country have come together to write a book on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Entitled: “OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader,” the book is scheduled to be launched virtually.

The virtual launch will take place on April 28, 2023 by 4pm.

The 25 writers and journalists who wrote the book are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Arukaino Umukoro, Olaolu Beckley, Ore Ogunbiyi, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature.

Jahman Anikulapo was the Editorial Consultant for the work.

The book is essentially a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life.

It periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date.

The Foreword is written by former Head of State, General Abudulsalami Abubakar.

According to the organisers of the launch, a blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation, while proceeds from the sales will go to charity organisations.

The launch event is being put together by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country.

Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty and accountability and good governance.

PYO Collective promotes unity and prosperity of Nigeria, with membership drawn from across the country and includes writers of the essays in the book.