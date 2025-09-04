Collecting fare from men, not showing up is punishable offence — Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said that it is a punishable offence for ladies to collect transport fares from men and not honour the promise of visiting them.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, made this known to Nigerians.

Iringe-Koko spoke in a short video in which she addressed the issue.

She said: “Why will you collect transport fare from a man without going to see him?

“It is an offence.

“A punishable offence.

“It is obtaining money under false pretence.

“419.

“I am here to give you this piece of information because I am your number one bestie.”

