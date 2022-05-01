Collapsing national grid does not portray Nigeria in good light – Cleric

The Anglican Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Rt. Rev Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, has maintained that several collapse of the national grid leading to national energy crises does not portray the country in a good light.

This is even as the Anglican bishop decried the worsening economic hardship in many parts of the country.

Ibeabuchi was speaking when he delivered a presidential address at the 2nd session of the 10th Synod at St Andrew’s Church Nsukwe/Amibo Ubakala in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia state.

He noted that the sad part of the story is that electricity tariff was increased recently, thereby increasing the hardship faced by consumers who pay more for the product they rarely consume.

According to the Bishop,”power supply in Nigeria is by the day becoming discouraging to individuals, private and public organisations; and according to findings, Nigeria generates too little electricity to supply its population of 200 million people, generally hovering at around 4,000 megawatts a day”.

The priest further passionately called on the government to do all within her powers to restore electricity bas soon as possible..

Asked further to comment on the forthcoming general elections in 2023 in Nigeria, Bishop Ibeabuchi, announced that the synod has taken various steps to encourage citizens to get involved, shun political thuggery, voters apathy and register in any political party of their choice process from the ward to national levels.

He called on the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on the plights of the state pensioners and passionately appealed that “our senior citizens must not be allowed to suffer and die with tears with in their eyes against you and our nation.”

His words, “we still believe that something is wrong about how our senior citizens are treated. While some go home smiling, some others are in anguish, in pain and in sorrow. This trend is abnormal and needs immediate intervention of His Excellency. Everybody in active service today will one day retire.

“Put yourself in the shoes of this our retirees then you will know their painful and ugly experiences. Some of them have no food to eat while some have no house of their own. Some who married late are unable to train their children. May we once again remind those serving in the Pensions Office that they will not be in that office forever.”

Continuing, Ibeabuchi also reminded the government that selling fertilizers through contractors or third parties had not helped farmers and requested that the government to make the commodity available to farmers at the right time and at an affordable price too.

“We cannot depend on the Federal Government for our food sufficiency and Abia State cannot continue to depend on foodstuffs imported from other states but with little more effort, we can feed ourselves”, the church bishop concluded.