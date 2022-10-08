Collapsing building kill two siblings in Kano

A collapsing one-storey building killed two siblings aged 15 years and 11 years in Kano on Friday.

Their eldest sibling aged 17 years, was rescued alive, however.

Spokesman for the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, stated on Saturday in Kano that the house was located at Kofar Mata Hauren Gadagi area of Kano.

“We received a distress call at about 10:50 p.m. from one Jamilu Salisu-Zango that the 50 feet x 40 feet structure used as dwelling house collapsed from the top floor.

“We sent our rescue team to the scene and the three siblings were brought out of the debris. Two of them were unconscious,’’ he stated.

Abdullahi added that the victims were rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Special Hospital for medical attention where doctors confirmed two of the siblings dead.

The corpses were handed over to the police at Kofar Wambai Police Station, while investigation into the accident went underway, he stated.