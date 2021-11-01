Collapsed building: Lagos team rescues three alive, controls site to minimize casualty

With the combined efforts of the Lagos Rescue Unit(LRU), Lagos State Fire Service and LASAMBUS, not less than three victims of the collapsed 21-storey building on Gerald Road, Ikoyi were rescued alive, while rescue operations continued.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and other State functionaries, including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, Commissioner for Special duty, Bamgbose- Martins, Special Adviser, Urban Development, Hon. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, Special Adviser, GIS and Physical Planning, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development as well as General Manager, LASEMA Dr. Femi Oke- Osanyintolu arrived at the scene promptly to muster help for people trapped in the collapsed building.

However, investigations were still on as to the cause of the collapse, while the General Managers of the Lagos State Building Control Agency and the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority were on ground to make summary assessment on the spot of the extent of damage to the surrounding structures, if any.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hazat noted that it was important to cordon off the scene of the incident to facilitate efforts of professional rescuers and limit casualty.