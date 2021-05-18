A 52-year-old electronics engineer, Alhaji Taiye-Hassan Beki, on Tuesday lost his life when part of his building collapsed during a rainfall accompanied by storm in llorin, the Kwara capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred at the Beki family compound, Alanamu area in the llorin Local Government Area of the state.

NAN gathered that the deceased, a father of four children, was urinating at the back of his house during the rains when some parts of the mud building suddenly fell on him.

He was trapped under the collapsed structure for several minutes and later removed by some sympathisers, who were mostly Beki family members

The victim, who sustained injuries and lost consciousness, was immediately rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, but died while receiving treatment.

The victim was buried at the Muslim Cemetery, llorin, after a Janazah prayer led by Sheikh Suleiman Beki, which was attended by hundreds of Muslims.

The Magaji Beki compound, Alhaji Yahaya Olowo-Beki, while speaking with NAN on the incident described it as an act of God.

The Magaji prayed God to put an end to such misfortune amongst the Beki family, forgive sins committed by the deceased and give the bereaved family members the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, sympathisers from all walks of life have been trooping to the Beki family compound in llorin to commiserate with them over the loss.