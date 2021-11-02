Collapsed building has approval for 21 floors, says Deputy Governor

Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has said that the collapsed 21-storey building under construction in Ikoyi on Monday has approval for 21 floors.

This is against the statement credited to General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, that the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building, under construction in Ikoyi, was given approval to construct only 15 floors.

Oki told the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone.

Hamzat, however, admitted that one of the buildings under construction was given approval for 15 floors but the one that collapsed has approval for 21 floors.

The Deputy Governor was fielding questions from journalists on the incident.

He confirmed that there was a stop of work order last year on the building but it only lasted between June and November for the owner of the building to rectify the defaults.