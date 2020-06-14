The Kwara Government has commiserated with the families of those who died following the collapse of the embankment of Oko-Erin bridge in Ilorin.

The Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, while inspecting the collapsed bridge on Sunday, described the accident as disheartening.

Alabi said any loss of life “is tragic and traumatic”, urging the people to desist from dumping refuse in drainages or erecting structures on waterways to prevent flooding or erosion.

He sympathised with the affected families and urged the rescue team to double efforts to locate missing persons.

Speaking earlier, Deputy Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Falade John, confirmed that the accident happened on Saturday evening when the embankment gave way.

A Toyota Avensis car with five passengers on board fell off the bridge at the time the embankment broke off.

John said two people survived from the accident with bruises.

The service recovered a dead body, while two persons were still missing.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, Motunrayo Adaran, assured that the agency would spare no effort to find the missing persons.

Adaran said the road has now been cordoned off for safety reasons.