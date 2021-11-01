Collapsed 21-storey building: We could only guarantee four floors, structural engineers allege

Prowess Engineering Limited, the structural engineering consultants of the 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi on Monday, withdrew their services in protest 18 months ago over disagreement in the integrity of the building.

The engineers said they could only guarantee the integrity of only four floors of the 21-floor structure which is one of the three highrise buildings involved in the building contract belonging to Fourscore Heights Limited at 44BCD, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

In a contract withdrawal letter written by Prowess Engineering Limited dated 20th February, 2020, the consultants said they arrived at the decision due to the fact that “we no longer share same vision with you as our client in terms of how the project is being executed.”

The letter signed on behalf of Prowess Engineering Limited by its Managing Director, Muritala Olawale, was addressed to Femi Osibona of Fourscore Heights Limited.

The four- paragraph letter titled Re :Proposed Gerrard Terraces for Fourscore Limited, reads:

“This letter is to formally inform you of the withdrawal of our structural consultancy services from the above named project. We arrived at this decision due to the fact that we no longer share same vision with you as our client in terms of how the project is being executed.

“We can guarantee the integrity of the first two buildings and also works done up to the fourth floor of the third building supervised by us provided specifications have been met in terms of the required concrete strength. This we do not have control over as we do not have the concrete cube test results for each stage of the building till date. Also, kindly note that we are not taking responsibilities for any other construction errors that may have occurred over time on the project.

“Furthermore, we request that our company name and logo be removed from the project board and also kindly notify all necessary approving authorities of our withdrawal from the project.

“We regret this decision and the lost opportunity to do business together. We look forward to future cooperation in other projects.”