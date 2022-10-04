Cole beats Obi Cubana, Elumelu, Adenuga to emerge ‘2022 Businessman of the Year’

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State for the 2023 elections, Tonye Cole, beat three others to emerge the “Businessman Of The Year” in the 2022 Leadership Excellence Awards.

This was the outcome of a 14-day online poll by Nigerians both home and abroad monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Cole was voted ahead of three other nominees.

He polled 367,547 votes, or 57 per cent of all votes, to defeat Obi Cubana, who secured 166,458 votes, while Chief Tony Elumelu polled 73,645 votes and Chief Mike Adenuga 41,096 votes.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute is organised by IgbereTV.

Cole is the Co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, an energy conglomerate with operations spanning the entire energy chain in Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries to East Africa and beyond.

He was a pioneer member of the advisory board of the Private Sector Advisory Group for the UNDP Sustainable Development Group Fund, The African Philanthropy Forum, amongst others.

NAN reports that the award, which is the fourth in a row, is an annual event that recognises and honours outstanding impacts of leaders across both public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The event also promotes outstanding leaders and personalities whose impacts have been felt in Nigeria’s political, social and economic spheres.