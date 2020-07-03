Controversy has continue to trail the formation of the National Consultative Front.

Barely 24 hours after it was unveiled, a former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, on Friday distanced himself from the new political movement.

Also less than 24 hours after it was unveiled, the Coalition of United Political Parties and former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), denied involvement in the formation of the new political movement.

The group had in statement on Wednesday listed over 30 prominent activists as members of the new political party.

Members listed as belonging to the group include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia; Femi Falana; Oby Ezekwesili; Jibo Ibrahim, Nkoyo Toyo; Isa Aremu; Chidi Odinkalu; Shehu Sani; Remi Sonaiya; Tanko Yinusa; Shettima Yerima; Funke Awolowo; Peter Ameh and Lanre Banjo, among others.

But the former governor of Kaduna State in statement on Friday said he was not consulted by anybody before the group included his name in the movement.

He said: My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of the promoters of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front.

“This is not true. I was never consulted and I am not part of the National Consultative Front.”