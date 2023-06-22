Col. Fadile commends Gov. Bello for establishing varsity in Kabba

Renowned community builder and human capacity developer, retired Colonel Bello Fadile (Ph.D Law), has expressed his appreciation to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for selecting Okunland as the location for a new university.

The renowned Military Officer extended his commendation to Governor Bello in a statement released on Wednesday.

In it, Fadile praised the establishment of the university, emphasising its potential to enhance access to higher education and stimulate economic and social progress within the community.

Commending Bello, Fadile stated: “Your foresight and commitment to education are highly appreciated, and we are grateful for your investment in the future of our community.

“By establishing the university in the Kabba community, you have shown that you care about the education and well-being of our citizens.”

The retired Intelligence Officer went on to extend an offer of his services as a lecturer in the Law faculty of the newly-established university, underlining the importance of education in personal and societal development.

He expressed his dedication to making a positive impact and ensuring that students at the institution receive a high-quality education.

Furthermore, Fadile reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with other stakeholders to guarantee the success of the new institution.

By actively engaging with relevant parties, he said he aims to contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the university.

He stressed that the establishment of the university in Kabba recognises its significance in empowering the youth and fostering the advancement of the community.

With his voluntary teaching services, Fadile said he intends to contribute his expertise and knowledge, further solidifying the institution’s commitment to excellence in education.

Again, he noted the Governor’s decision to establish a university in Okunland, highlighting his administration’s dedication to education and the welfare of its citizens.

Fadile offered to collaborate and partner with the government to make a positive and lasting impact on the educational landscape of Kogi State.