Coe says he will consider running for IOC president

World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe, only stopped short of officially declaring his candidacy for the International Olympic Committee presidency on Sunday in Paris, France.

But the athletics president did reveal that he would “of course” consider running for the soon-to-be vacated role.

Thomas Bach, the current IOC president, revealed on Saturday he would stand down after his second term ends in 2025.

This was in spite of calls from some corners for him to consider an extension that would allow him to stay in office longer.

Coe is one year into a third and final term in his current post as World Athletics president after running unopposed last summer.

Also Read:

“Look, I’ve always made it clear that if the opportunity arose I would obviously give it a serious thought,” said the former British middle-distance runner.

He was speaking in Paris 40 years to the day he claimed the 1500 metres Olympic gold medal in Los Angeles.

“The opportunity has arisen and clearly I need to think about that. The charter is pretty clear about timings here. So, this is only, at best, a consideration.

“Look, I have been involved in the Olympic Movement for the larger part of my life, I chaired an Olympic Games from bid through delivery and two years of legacy after that.

“I’ve been privileged to compete in an Olympic Games, I’ve chaired a National Olympic Committee, and I now have the best job in the world (as) president of the number one Olympic sport.

“These are experiences that if you put together and other aspects of my life I think would be beneficial to the role.”

Asked to clarify if what sounded like a campaign soft-launch was a definitive yes, however, Coe simply said: “Look, the decision, the announcement was made yesterday.

”And, as I’ve said, the charter is very clear about that.

“So, no. But, as I’ve said, of course I am going to consider.”

Bach, who has held the role since 2013, gave the update on his future during the IOC’s 142nd Session.

The 70-year-old said: “After 12 years in the office of IOC president, our organisation is best served with a change in leadership.

“I am not the best captain. New times are calling for new leaders. Change or be changed.”

The German said a new IOC president would be elected in March 2025, when the governing body’s members meets in Greece, and will take charge in June.

Coe was quick to encourage other interested parties to throw their names into the hat, though he did not name any specifically.

He said: “Look, my experiences are clear and probably broader than most, but there are other potential candidates here who have good qualifications for that role.

“We’re a diverse group of people, global people, an international committee and there are certain candidates who will fit that bill.

“I will encourage others to consider that within the Movement, because choice is important. I take that very seriously, and I think the membership needs to have a good range of qualified people to look at.”

Coe retired from the sport with four Olympic medals to his name.

He is still the only man to have twice been crowned men’s 1500m champion at a Games after back-to-back victories in 1980 and 1984.

He also collected 800m silver in Moscow and Los Angeles, as well as a European 800m title from the 1986 championships in Stuttgart.

Coe chaired both the London bid for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics as well as the organising committee for those Games.

He then served as British Olympic Association chief for four years, and was elected President of World Athletics – then the International Amateur Athletic Federation – for the first time in 2015.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 0