CodeLagos expands to out-of-school residents

As part of efforts by the Lagos State Government to further broaden access to coding education for Lagos residents, CodeLagos Out-of-School centres will commence classes on November 13, 2017.

The initiative, which will position Lagos State as the technology frontier in Africa, commences in four centres: Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba; Ilupeju Public Library, Ilupeju; Isolo Public Library, Isolo; and Onikan Youth Centre, Lagos Island, from 8.30am to 4pm daily.

A statement released by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said Governor Akinwunmi Ambode mandated the Ministry of Education to prepare Lagosians for the economy of the future, which will be technology-driven.

Therefore, the CodeLagos project was initiated to facilitate the training of interested individuals aged 16 years and above.

Explaining the Out-of-School programme further, Bank-Olemoh said the classes will run for six weeks, Monday to Friday, 90 minutes minutes per class, will cover Web Development plus Fundamentals of Java as well as Python and will be attended by those not currently engaged in any primary or secondary school in Lagos State.

The CodeLagos project initially kicked off with its pilot phase in July this year rolling out in primary and secondary schools in Lagos State, including public and private schools, and has been expanded to run in about 150 schools across the State.

By January 2018, the programme, which is absolutely free for all participants, is targeted to expand to a minimum of 500 schools across the State, while the Out-of-School programme will be conducted in all public libraries and selected community centres in the State.

The CodeLagos Project is expected to train one million Lagos residents.