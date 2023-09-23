CODE harps on youths participation  in governance

An NGO, Connected Development, (CODE) has emphasised the need to actively involve Nigeria’s youths in evolving credible leadership at all levels.

According to the NGO, this is critical to building Civic capacity and long-term community sustainability of the Sustainable Development Goals, (SDG) in Nigeria.

The Community Engagement Director of CODE, Kingsley Agu, asserted this during the ‘Follow the Money Campus Tour’, held at the Kaduna State University, (KASU), Friday in Kaduna.

Agu said the aim of gathering the students together was to drive accountability and transparency, through getting young people involved in tracking projects.

The director added that youths’ participation in governance processes was beneficial to the country as they make up 70 per cent of the population.

He, therefore, said that the gathering in KASU, was to mobilise youths on monitoring constituency projects, including the implementation of TETFund projects and increase their interest in government spending.

According to him, when the youths develop useful skills and build self-confidence, it translates to the country establishing capabilities and effective leaders for the next generation.

Also, CODE’s Project Assistant, Abubakar Muhammad, said the organisation, through its award-winning initiative ‘Follow the Money’, had tracked various government projects.

He said that international aid spending in rural communities

promoted ‘Open Government’ and effective service delivery.

Muhammad,l added that the campus tour enlightened and sensitised the students to be involved in projects tracking and governance.

He stated that the campus tour was under the ‘Deepening Citizens’ Interest in Government Spending and Addressing Accompanying Corrupt Practices (DeSPAAC)’,project, supported by MacArthur Foundation.

Speaking further, Muhammad also said the campus tour was aimed to empower students of institutions of higher learning to demand accountability and transparency from their immediate environment and government.

He said: “To curb the menace of corruption in our society, the event will feature a panel discussion that would drill Linmo social responsibility, social accountability, community service, and social consciousness.

“The panellists will be from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt, (EFCC).”

“Contributing as a panellist, the citizens Co-Chairman of Open Government Partnership, Hadiza Umar, said since Kaduna Government signed into the OGP platform, citizens must be part of the governance including students.”

She, therefore, tasked them to take responsibility by participating in governance to secure a better future for themselves.