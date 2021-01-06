One person died, three others injured as Cocoa House elevator suffered mechanical failure and crashed while some technicians were working on it on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the faulty elevator of the 25-storey building collapsed on Wednesday while four technicians were working to restore it.

NAN also gathered that two of the injured persons who broke limbs and one other who broke leg during the accident were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Victor Ayetoro, Head, Corporate Affairs, Odua Investment Company Limited, owner of the building, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

Ayetoro said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when the team from the contractor handling the installation of a new lift was dismantling the old one.

He said that the installation, however, suffered a mechanical failure which resulted in the lift car dropping and crashing into the basement pit.

“Unfortunately, one of the technicians in the team did not survive the incident.

“Three other technicians suffered minor injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Ayetoro said the company’s management had been informed and their representatives had taken charge of the situation.

According to him, the incident has also been reported to the police.