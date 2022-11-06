Cocaine, Tramadol, others found in luggages from Pakistan, to UAE in Lagos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have recovered drugs from consignments from Pakistan in Lagos.

The drugs were discovered at the SAHCO import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The drugs, recovered on November 4, 2022 included 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

The consignment has a total weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of the pharmaceutical opioid.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the recovery of the drugs, also revealed that on November 3, at the export shed of the NAHCO at the MMIA, operatives also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs meant for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Among the drugs recovered were Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohyphnol.

They were concealed in foot wears and soap packs.

A 32-year-old lady, Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo, who presented the consignment for export, was arrested.





