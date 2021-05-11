The Tech Relevant Teacher Project, sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation and implemented by the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation, organized its Grant Award Ceremony in Lagos.

The award ceremony witnessed the provision of 30 schools with computer hardware and software accessories to support their learning, content production, and digitisation.

Developed to improve the learning capabilities of 200 low and middle-cost schools, the Tech Relevant Teacher (TRT) project was deployed through the training of school heads and teachers in virtual teaching technologies. The project also introduced virtual learning to schools that lacked relevant resources and requisite skills by supporting them with computer hardware and software.

Following a rigorous assessment and selection process, 30 of the 200 schools were selected and recognized for their stellar performance since the commencement of the project. Each beneficiary school was presented with a mini-content production suite to help teachers expand their sphere of influence through the acquisition of content digitization skills. The production suite consisted of a computer, a PC external speaker, a headset, and a microphone.

Speaking on the next phase of the TRT project, Femi Martins, Programme Director, Bunmi Adedayo Foundation said, “We appreciate The Coca-Cola Foundation for supporting this project. We are currently at the semi-final stage as the learning competition continues. Through this project, we are providing access to subject mentoring in Maths and English and we will also provide access to the latest equipment. The teachers will also be profiled and taught how to develop global courses to help students across Africa succeed”.

According to the Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Ifeyinwa Ejindu, it reiterated the company’s commitment to community building and education.

“At Coca-Cola, we are passionate about the communities we serve. We remain committed to enabling the economic empowerment of the people who need it most. Through our philanthropic arm, The Coca-Cola Foundation, we are proud to partner with the Bunmi Adedayo Foundation on this transformational project as we hope to impact the lives of hundreds of teachers and children across the country. By investing in the education of our children, we are investing in the future of our country and as we navigate the new normal, we believe that technology is crucial to success just as the learnings from this project will help bolster the education sector in Nigeria”.